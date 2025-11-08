Samantha Makes Her Relationship With Raj Nidimoru Public

Leading actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been selective about her film choices lately, is once again in the limelight—this time for her rumoured relationship with Bollywood filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The duo’s frequent appearances together have fuelled speculation that they are more than just collaborators.



While neither has made anything official, Samantha recently posted a photo with Raj from a Mumbai event on her social media page, which quickly went viral. In the picture, Samantha is seen warmly hugging Raj, adding more fuel to the ongoing buzz.



“Surrounded by friends and family. Over the last year and a half, I’ve taken some of the boldest steps in my career. Taking risks, trusting my intuition, and learning as I go. Today, I’m celebrating the small wins. I’m so grateful to be working with some of the brightest, hardest-working, and most authentic people I’ve met. With a lot of faith, I know this is just the beginning,” Samantha captioned the post.













Interestingly, Samantha and Raj are teaming up professionally as well. The two are co-producing a Telugu film reportedly titled Maa Inti Bangaram, directed by Nandini Reddy. The project is said to be an action adventure, and Samantha is also playing the lead role in it.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see if the actress will make her relationship with Raj Nidimoru official soon.

