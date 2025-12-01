Samantha's Wedding Attire Decoded

Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on Monday, 1st December, 2025. The marriage finally put an end to the speculation around their relationship.



Samantha shared pictures from the wedding on her Instagram handle, where she looked radiant in a red silk sari with a zardosi border. The actress was wearing a bun with jasmine flowers wrapped around and adorned with traditional pure gold jewellery, which included two sets of gold necklaces and 5 sets of gold and stone-embellished kada bangles and gold finger rings.



Raj Nidimoru kept it simple with a cream coloured kurta set and a light brown waistcoat and a leather watch and was seen sporting a gold band with a single diamond in the picture where they are exchanging rings in what seemed to be an engagement ceremony followed by a wedding.



The interesting part is the single chain with black bead and a round locket Sam wore in what appears to be the mangalsutra, indicating a traditional wedding and the uncut diamond ring that she wore on her finger distinctly standing out from the rest of the jewellery.

Samantha is 38 years old, while Raj turned 50 this year. Raj, a Telugu from Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh, the software engineer turned filmmaker, is divorced from his first wife Shhyamali De in 2022. While Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya.



The article is authored by Akanksha Sudham, an intern from St. Joseph's college

