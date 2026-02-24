Samantha Opens Up About Her Marriage and Creative Partnership With Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Maa Inti Bangaram.



During her conversation with Vogue India, Samantha spoke warmly about her husband, Raj Nidimoru. "Raj and I really are that irritating couple that does everything together," she joked. "We work together, we play together, and we work out together. I don’t think it’s just a honeymoon phase anymore; too much time has passed for it to be that."



She also said that she thinks she is becoming a better actor "because Raj is around.”



The couple first met on the sets of The Family Man Season 2. They later collaborated on the series Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian adaptation of the American franchise. Rumors of their relationship began circulating in 2024 after they were frequently spotted together at public events. They got married on December 1 last year.



Maa Inti Bangaram, directed by Nandini Reddy, will hit the screens on May 15. It's an action drama for which Raj is functioning as the creator.

