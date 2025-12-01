Samantha New Torch Bearer of Women Centric Films ?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become the new flag bearer of lady oriented films in Tollywood. "Samantha has to carry forward the legacy of author backed roles in Telugu cinema since Anushka Shetty has cut down her work' says a director. She has tasted success with Oh Baby and average grosser Yashoda and returns to Tollywood with Maa Inti Bangaram. "She has gained a good following among Telugus world over in the last 15 years and reached greater heights, he adds.



Although her colleagues like Kajal Aggarwal ( Satyabhama), Tamannaah (Odela 2) and Anjali (Geetanjali) also tried to raise the bar on women oriented films, the encouragement hasn't been quite fruitful. "There were more misses than hits and even Anushka Shettys Ghati bombed at the box office, he points out.



Hence, Samantha has revive the fading genre and give a new dillip. "Maa Inti Bangaram is being produced by Samantha along with essaying the pivotal role. She also explored OTT space with The Family Man 2 to expand her fan base. She has to put the confidence in the genre by pulling crowds in the strength of her name, he concludes.

