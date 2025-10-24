Samantha, Nandini Reddy’s Maa Inti Bangaram Kicks Off?

If sources are to be believed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s much-awaited Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram has finally gone on floors in Hyderabad. The actress herself confirmed the update, expressing excitement that the project is “finally taking off this month.”



Marking her return to Telugu cinema, Maa Inti Bangaram is being bankrolled under Samantha’s own banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. The film is touted to be a crime thriller set in the 1980s, delving into the struggles and resilience of women during that era. The first-look poster—featuring Samantha holding a gun—hints at a gritty, intense role unlike anything she has done before.



Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film reunites the duo after the success of Oh! Baby, promising another compelling collaboration. Samantha, who recently produced and starred in Shubham, continues to explore her creative range as both actor and producer.



With its intriguing premise and strong female-led narrative, Maa Inti Bangaram is already generating buzz among fans and industry watchers alike. More updates on the cast and crew are expected soon, as the team begins its shoot schedule in Hyderabad.