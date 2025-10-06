Samantha Makes A Return To Arc Lights

Noted actress Samantha announced on her birthday in April 2024, that her next project, a Telugu film titled Maa Inti Bangaram. However, there were no updates on the film for over a year. The first official update came on Sunday during a Q&A session on her Instagram.

When a fan asked about her next Telugu project, she replied, “Finally, I have an answer to this question. Maa Inti Bangaram is finally starting this month.”

This year, Samantha made her debut as a producer with Subham, which performed well. During the promotions, she emphasized her approach to production, saying, “I never say never, but under Trilala Moving Pictures, I believe in equal skill, equal experience, and equal pay"



Samantha rules the roots in Tollywood with blockbusters like Dhookudu, Attarintiki Dharedi and Bridavanam and pulled a film Aa Aa in her slender shoulder.

Her last Telugu release was Yashodha which was an average grosser.

