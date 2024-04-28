Thalapathy Vijay to Romance 2 Heroines in his Last Movie?

Actor Vijay's next film Goat (The Greaterst of All Time) with Meenakshi Chowdary, Sneha, Laila, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Vaibhav, directed by Venkat Prabhu, is yet to be released. But, the talk about his 69th film is being heard more than Goat for there is buzz that it would be his last film as he would take a plunge into politics afterwards.

There is talk that H. Vinod would direct the film but there has been no official announcement. There is no clairty on the production house too.

But, there is a lot of publicity about the heroines to be paired up with Vijay in the film.

It is being said that Samantha and Keerthy Suresh would romance with Vijay in his last film.