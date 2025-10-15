Samantha Embarks on Spiritual Journey

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu appears to be embracing a deeply spiritual phase in her life. The actress took to Instagram to share glimpses of her serene time at home in Hyderabad, posting pictures and videos of her workouts, awards, pets — and most strikingly, her puja room, which features the Linga Bhairavi.



In the series of posts, Samantha is seen dressed in red and gold attire, performing rituals at home. One picture reveals her beautifully adorned puja room, with the Linga Bhairavi placed prominently at the centre, the entrance decorated with mango leaves and flowers. Another shot captures a more intimate corner, showing a framed image of the goddess and Samantha offering prayers in quiet devotion.



The actress also shared that she will be staying in Hyderabad for the next three months. Alongside the post, she wrote: “All that I think, say, do, and aim for should honor my highest self. That’s what came to me during my silence. Now, I just hope I can live it, not just say it.”



For the uninitiated, Linga Bhairavi is a consecrated feminine deity established by Sadhguru at the Isha Yoga Centre in January 2010. Known to represent the powerful and compassionate aspects of the Divine Feminine, the deity is revered by devotees seeking spiritual strength, prosperity, and inner balance.