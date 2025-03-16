Samantha Embarks on a New Chapter as Producer

After reigning as one of Tollywood’s leading actresses, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now stepping into the world of production with her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. The debut project under her production house, Shubam, has successfully wrapped filming and is set for a grand theatrical release. This quirky comedy, blending humor with thrills, promises a refreshing take on everyday life.





Written by Vasanth Mariganti and directed by Praveen Kandregula—the duo behind the acclaimed Cinema Bandi—the film introduces six exciting newcomers: Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas, and Shravani.

"This project perfectly represents Tralala’s vision of bringing unique and thought-provoking stories to life," Samantha shared, highlighting why Shubam was chosen as their debut venture.



The film boasts a talented technical crew, including cinematographer Mridul Sujit Sen, production designer Ram Charan Tej, and editor Dharmendra Kakarla. Produced in association with Kanakavalli Talkies, further details about its theatrical release will be announced soon.