Samantha declines fancy pay and share in profits?

A noted producer reportedly approached glam diva Samantha and offered a fancy pay and other perks but she declined the offer. “Usually, producers pay up fancy sums to seek the dates of popular actresses,” says a source and adds, “But this producer offered her even 25% share in profits and both together could have worked out to more than Rs 10 crore plus but she didn’t budge,” he adds.

Samantha was determined to launch her banner and wanted to focus on her production plans. “She was focused on establishing her own production house and was discussing with her friends for over six months before taking the call,’ he says.

He adds Samantha had realized that she needed to cash in on her popularity growing across India and didn’t work with other producers for some time.“She will do one thing at a time and right now, she is determined to launch her banner with her action film ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ he adds.

Samantha is turning out to be a flag-bearer of women-centric films and she is also ahead of her rivals like Anushka Shetty, Kajal, and Tamannaah. “Samantha is the only top Telugu actress to establish a banner and is determined to prove a point She is ahead of her rivals in various ways. Also the success of her female-centric movies like “OH Baby’ and ‘Yashoda’ has prompted her to take up another lady-oriented film and establish her banner worldwide,” he concludes.