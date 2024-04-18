Samantha betting big on Allu Arjun?

Despite few offers knocking her door, pretty actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is holding her horses and reportedly waiting to commence work with reigning star Allu Arjun in his next film with director Atlee. “She is truly banking on this project to make a comeback of sorts,’ says a source, who adds, “Samantha is getting good offers but she is reluctant to sign up as she is looking to return to Tollywood with a bang and with a crazy project.”

Samantha who finished her work with Hindi web series ‘Citadel’ is also thinking of doing a film with Salman Khan which will also give her career a flip in Bollywood. “Her team is in touch with Salman Khan since she is interested to work with him to get more mileage in Bollywood,” he points out. She also has plans to share screen space with Tamil superstar Vijay in his next and talks are underway. “But she is keen on working with Allu Arjun first and then with others since Allu Arjun has turned pan-India superstar these days,” he adds.

Besides workout sessions and shooting for brand endorsement and the actress keeping her fingers crossed until she gets the call from director Atlee. “Working with Atlle will enhance her profile and she is keen to work with ‘Jawan’ director,” he concludes.

Samantha who made waves with female centric hits like ‘OH Baby! And ‘Yashoda’ is not in mood for another author backed role. “She is not inclined towards women oriented movies at this point of time.”