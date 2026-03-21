Samantha Adopts Novel Promotional Strategy for Maa Inti Bangaram

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has come up with a unique and festive promotional idea for her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram, blending tradition with entertainment during Ugadi celebrations.



As part of the promotions, Samantha teamed up with director Nandini Reddy and popular anchor Suma Kanakala for a special Ugadi-themed video released by her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, on YouTube.



The video begins on a fun note with Samantha asking Nandini and Suma to help her prepare Ugadi pachadi. In a light-hearted exchange, when Suma asks if she has decorated her home, Samantha playfully responds that she has done everything herself—though it soon becomes clear that Suma did most of the work, leading to laughter all around.



The highlight of the video comes when Samantha receives a video call from her “other producer” Raj. Greeting him affectionately, she proudly shows the Ugadi pachadi and claims she made it. However, he responds with amusing skepticism, asking if she really prepared it. Samantha’s candid admission that she didn’t sparks laughter among the trio.



He then jokingly tells her he will eat it only if she cooks it herself, to which Samantha agrees with a smile, adding a personal and relatable touch to the interaction.



The promotional video has struck a chord for its natural humor and festive vibe, offering a refreshing break from routine promotional campaigns.



Samantha is set to make a strong comeback to Telugu cinema with this female-centric film, aiming to reaffirm her box office pull across the two Telugu states.