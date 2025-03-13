Sam CS to Compose Background Score for Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Jack

Siddhu Jonnalagadda's highly anticipated film "Jack - Konchem Krack", directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, is set for a worldwide release on April 10. The collaboration between Siddhu and Bhaskar delves into a new genre, evident in the teaser, with Vaishnavi Chaitanya starring as Siddhu’s love interest.

One of the most talented and sought-after music directors in South Indian cinema, Sam CS has been roped in to compose the electrifying background score for Jack. Sam CS has become a household name, thanks to his hit compositions, including his remarkable work on the blockbuster Pushpa 2 and the web series Suzhal 2, which have captivated audiences and showcased his musical brilliance.

With his track record of contributing to some of the biggest hits, expectations for Jack are higher than ever. Fans are eager to see how Sam CS will elevate Siddhu Jonnalagadda's on-screen presence and add his unique style to the film's score. With less than 30 days to the film's release, the makers are busy with post-production work.

The film is being bankrolled by the top production house, Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, led by the popular producer BVSN Prasad.