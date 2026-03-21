Salman Khan’s Galwan Valley Epic Rebranded – Know More!

Actor Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Maatrubhumi, is based on the historic Galwan Valley clash. Recently, the movie made headlines after undergoing a significant title change from Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.



According to reports, Salman Khan has requested that the filmmakers make specific changes to the script. It is suggested that several anti-China scenes may be altered, as the makers aim to maintain a balanced narrative and avoid excessive political sensitivity.



While the story is inspired by the real-life events of the Galwan Valley confrontation, the film’s release has been postponed. Originally scheduled for April 17, it is now slated for an August release.



Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film draws from the intense clash that took place on June 15, 2020, when Indian soldiers engaged with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

