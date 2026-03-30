Salman Khan Shares Pics with Vamshi Paidipally; Big Leap for Telugu Director

In an exciting development for fans across industries, Salman Khan has officially announced his next project with Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally. The announcement was made in style, with Salman sharing pictures alongside Vamshi on social media.



Accompanying the post was a powerful caption: “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se, from this April.” The phrase has already created a strong buzz among fans, hinting at an intense and emotionally charged entertainer.



Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Maatrubhoomi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Amid this, the confirmation of his collaboration with Vamshi Paidipally has taken the internet by storm, especially after long-standing speculation about the project.



The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by ace producer Dil Raju, with Kuldeep Rathore and Rafi Kazi serving as co-producers. The film is expected to go on floors in April 2026, with plans for a grand theatrical release in 2027.



This project marks Vamshi Paidipally’s first collaboration with Salman Khan, making it one of the most anticipated pan-Indian ventures in recent times.



Vamshi Paidipally, known for working with top stars like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prabhas, and Ram Charan, has built a strong reputation in the industry. He also expanded his reach into Tamil cinema with Varisu, starring Vijay.



Additionally, Vamshi earned critical acclaim for Oopiri, featuring Nagarjuna and Karthi.



With this powerful combination coming together, fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the cast, genre, and storyline in the coming days.

