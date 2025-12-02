Salman Khan Sparks Controversy Over Shehnaaz-Sidharth Reference on BB 19

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, host Salman Khan stirred controversy by referencing the bond between Shehnaaz Gill and the late Sidharth Shukla from Bigg Boss 13. While comparing Shehnaaz’s possessiveness towards Sidharth with Shehbaz Badesha’s dynamic with Amaal Mallik in the current season, Salman’s comments received mixed reactions from fans, given Sidharth’s untimely death in 2021.

The Comment That Divided Fans

Salman highlighted Shehnaaz’s emotional closeness and jealousy during her time with Sidharth, drawing a parallel to Shehbaz’s behavior towards Amaal in Bigg Boss 19. While some viewers saw it as a light-hearted continuation of reality TV drama, others deemed it insensitive, arguing that the remark trivialized a deeply emotional bond still remembered fondly by fans.

Shehnaaz and Shehbaz: A Strong Sibling Bond

Amid the controversy, the episode also showcased the close relationship between Shehnaaz and her brother Shehbaz. Following Shehbaz’s eviction, the emotional reunion with Shehnaaz highlighted their supportive sibling bond, bringing warmth to viewers, especially in the aftermath of Sidharth’s passing.

Balancing Entertainment and Sensitivity

The incident underscores the delicate line reality shows tread between drama and real-life emotions. While Bigg Boss thrives on high-voltage interactions and strong personalities, references to personal relationships — particularly those involving grief and loss — require careful handling. Salman Khan’s remark sparked discussion on the intersection of television entertainment and genuine human emotion, reminding audiences of the lasting impact of Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s connection.

This article is authored by Sakshi, Intern at ST Joseph's Degree and PG College