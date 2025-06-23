 Top
Salman Khan Reveals His Triple Health Battle

DC Correspondent
23 Jun 2025 9:36 AM IST

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has revealed his struggles with three serious health conditions.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has revealed his struggles with three serious health conditions. The 59-year-old actor disclosed that he suffers from Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), Trigeminal Neuralgia.

The last of these conditions gives him severe facial pain.

Despite these conditions, along with physical injuries like fractured ribs, Khan said he continues to work and perform action scenes in films due to his resilience.

"I am out here breaking my bones every day, working despite having trigeminal neuralgia. I also suffer from AV malformation. Nevertheless, I am carrying on," Salman Khan said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
salman khan 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

