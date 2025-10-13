Salman Khan Responds to AR Murugadoss's Critical Comments on Him

Actor Salman Khan is currently busy hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss 19. In a recent episode, Ravi Gupta graced the show as a special guest and they discussed Salman’s film Sikandar's box office failure.



Sikandar failed to perform well at the box office and was labelled as his weakest film by critics. Salman has no regrets about doing the film. A while back, AR Murugadoss said that Sikandar failed due to Salman’s negligent working style. Now, Salman has reacted to the news and disagreed with the director's comments.



Salman said that, “I don’t regret doing any film in recent times. People do say it might be Sikandar, but I don’t believe that. The plot of the film was good. I used to arrive on sets by 9 PM and that created issues. This is what the director said, but my rib was broken. Recently, another movie of his was released, and the actor of that film used to reach the set by 6 am.”



What did AR Murugadoss say after the failure of Sikandar? In an interview, hee contrasted Bollywood's "totally different approach" to shooting with South Indian cinema's early-morning schedules, noting Salman's team had unique timings and on-set changes that added pressure. With the Bollywood actor responding to his comments, it is likely that the controversy will be allowed to rest.

