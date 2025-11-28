Salman Khan, Rekha, Karan Johar Honour Legacy of Dharmendra at Prayer Meet

Mumbai: Legendary actor Dharmendra carved a place in Indian cinema with his unforgettable performances, charm, and enduring screen presence over six decades. To pay tribute to his extraordinary life and contributions to cinema, the Deol family organised a prayer meet, 'Celebration of Life' at Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai. His sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who shared a very close bond with their father, looked emotional as they thanked the guests with folded hands for their presence and support. They were joined by Abhay Deol, Karan Deol, and Aryaman Deol. A musical tribute was performed in memory of Dharmendra, honouring his contribution to Hindi cinema. From superstar Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit with her husband, ace filmmaker Karan Johar, to veteran actor Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, several Bollywood celebrities marked their presence at the prayer meet. The prayer meet was also attended by Subhash Ghai, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Chunky Panday, Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam, Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aryan Khan, Tabu, Manjeet Maan, Vidya Balan, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Sharman Joshi, Priti Sapru, Tiger Shroff, Divya Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Suresh Oberoi, Sanjay Khan, Anil Sharma, Guddu Dhanoa, producer Babbu Mehra, Avtar Gill, and Yogesh Lakhani.

Shabana Azmi, Abbas-Mustan, Bhushan Kumar, Mukesh Khanna, Amisha Patel, Mahima Chaudhry, Nimrat Kaur, and Aditya Roy Kapur were among the prominent figures from the entertainment industry present at the prayer meet. Dharmendra, widely regarded as one of Bollywood's most iconic stars, passed away on November 24, 2025. His final rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle. He had been unwell for some time. Earlier this month, he was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment. Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone were spotted arriving at the cremation ground to pay condolences to the Deol family. Amitabh Bachchan, Saira Banu, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Zayed Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi, Anil Sharma, Siddharth Roy Kapur and several others also paid their last respects. Emotional tributes were also shared across social media platforms, as many honoured Dharmendra's cinematic legacy and celebrated his journey. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the family of legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89.



Taking to his X, PM Modi paid tribute to Dharmendra by calling the actor's demise an "end of an era" in Indian cinema. "The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti," wrote PM Modi. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan expressed grief over the demise of legendary actor Dharmendra, remembering him as a "father figure" and a guiding force in the industry. Taking to X, SRK wrote, "Rest in Peace Dharam ji. You were nothing short of a father figure to me... thank u for showering me with blessings and love the way you did. An inconsolable and irreplaceable loss to not just his family, but to cinema and film lovers world over. You are immortal... and your soul will live through your films and your beautiful family forever. Love you always."



The entire entertainment industry is mourning the demise of a legendary actor. Kamal Haasan earlier also expressed grief over the passing of the iconic Bollywood star."Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and legendary actor Dharmendra ji. Dharam Ji's charm, humility and strength of spirit were as real off-screen as on it. Indian cinema has lost one of its kindest icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers," he wrote on X. Superstar Rajinikanth gave "farewell" to his late "friend" with a heartfelt post, "Farewell, my friend. I will always remember your golden heart and the moments we shared. Rest in peace, Dharam ji. My deepest condolences to his family." Known as the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Dharmendra appeared in over 300 films spanning more than six decades and inspired generations with his versatility, charisma, and dedication to the craft. Dharmendra has cemented his status as a film icon. His journey remained a testament to enduring talent and dedication. What is remarkable is that he was never confined to one genre and achieved a balanced mass appeal, playing distinct roles across romance, action, comedy, and social drama, which helped him become one of the most commercially successful film actors in the history of Indian cinema.

