Salman Khan on Turning 60: I Feel Better Than in My 20s, 30s, 40s

Enthusiasm and experience... it's the best combo in the world, says Salman Khan, who turns 60 this year and believes things are going a lot better and easier now—whether in his fitness regimen or his work. In fact, says the Bollywood superstar, whose latest film Sikandar releases on Sunday, his enthusiasm is greater now than it was during his youth.

"Sixty and all doesn't matter. Today, the way I train and whatever I do, it is better than what I was in my 20s, 30s and 40s. I don't feel it at all. In fact, it's a lot easier, it's a lot better," Salman told PTI in an interview.

Salman made his acting debut with a supporting role in the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi, but his big breakthrough came the following year with the mega-hit Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), which catapulted him to stardom. Thirty-six years later, the stardom endures for the actor, who will turn 60 on December 27 this year.

"Work-wise, everyone's experience is there. Chronologically, it gives you that experience—with the people you meet, the people you work with, and life experiences that teach you a lot. The enthusiasm has not gone away. With the increase in experience, even the enthusiasm has increased. So now, the combination of being enthusiastic and being experienced is the best combination in the world," Salman said.

The blend of passion and expression, he added, is something he wants to use to his advantage in the coming years. Over the years, Salman established himself as a bonafide Hindi movie star of the masses with hits such as Karan Arjun, Andaz Apna Apna, Judwaa, Partner, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, he has shaped the industry, set box office records, and built a massive fan following. All three Khans turn 60 this year. When asked about the enduring popularity of the trio and their unmatched stardom, Salman said it is a bit unfair to focus solely on them and countered with his own query—how can one forget actors like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar?

"There is Vicky Kaushal, who just did a film (Chhaava)... there is the younger generation, and their films are doing really well," he added. According to Salman, all actors—no matter how big—have faced flops. While die-hard fans may show up initially, a movie's real success depends on repeat audiences, he pointed out.

"Only if the film is good, only if they like the film, will they go and see the film. Otherwise, the film will not do so well. Some people might just go and see the film, some might like it, and some may not. So, all of this will reflect on the box office collections.

"But the hero of the film is not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, or Akshay Kumar—the hero of the film is the film itself. It is the destiny of the film. It is how well the film has been made, and how it connects with the people who go to the theatre spending their hard-earned money," Salman added.

He cited the example of his 1990s films—Andaz Apna Apna and Love—which didn't achieve commercial success but have garnered significant appreciation over time. "A film like Love, which I really loved, did not do well. Then there's Andaz Apna Apna, and now that we've OTT and satellite, this film is a cult film," he said.

His latest film, releasing a day ahead of Eid, sees him as the archetypal Hindi film hero taking on the baddies—a trope as ageless perhaps as Salman himself—who stars opposite a much younger Rashmika Mandanna.

Salman essays the role of Sanjay Rajkot aka Sikandar, who challenges a corrupt system and fights for the rights of ordinary citizens in the film.

Sikandar is directed by A R Murugadoss and also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will be released in theatres on Sunday.

His other Eid releases—including Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Kick, Sultan, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan—were all massive box office successes.