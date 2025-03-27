Salman Khan Flaunts Rs 34 Lakh Ram Mandir-Inspired Watch

Salman Khan has once again captured the spotlight, this time not just for his acting skills but for his taste in luxury watches. During the promotion of his upcoming film, the Bollywood superstar was seen wearing the Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition 2, a timepiece valued at an impressive Rs 34 lakh. The watch, with its striking design and intricate craftsmanship, immediately caught the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Salman Khan shares a deep and longstanding friendship with Jacob Arabo, the Founder and Chairman of Jacob & Co., a brand known for its exquisite and high-end watches. Over the years, Khan has frequently been spotted wearing some of the brand’s most iconic pieces, including the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon. Their relationship goes beyond just brand endorsements, as Khan and Arabo have forged a close bond over shared values and a passion for fine craftsmanship.

Their collaboration took on new significance when Khan learned about the backstory of The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone, a watch inspired by a timepiece Jacob’s father had gifted him. The watch symbolizes the importance of time and limitless potential, themes that resonated deeply with Khan. Moved by this sentiment, the two decided to collaborate on creating a unique timepiece that would honor Salim Khan, Salman’s father, and his lasting influence on Salman’s life. The partnership between Khan and Jacob Arabo showcases not only their shared passion for luxury and craftsmanship but also a personal connection that transcends the world of watches. Their collaboration continues to be a testament to the enduring power of friendship, family, and time. Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikander is eagerly awaited by fans, with the actor set to showcase yet another powerful performance, further solidifying his status as a Bollywood icon.



