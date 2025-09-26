Salman Khan, Aamir Khan Address Age-Gap on-screen Romances

Bollywood icons Salman Khan and Aamir Khan opened up about the controversial age gap in on-screen romances during the premiere episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video on September 25.

Kajol described such pairings as “cinema magic,” but noted that when older women are cast opposite younger men, it is branded “bold.” Aamir argued that age differences sometimes align with story requirements. Twinkle Khanna highlighted how actresses are often relegated to mother roles in their 30s and 40s.



Salman reasoned that filmmakers prefer pairing veterans with younger stars to avoid repetition, though Kajol pointed out this practice rarely works the other way. Twinkle jokingly remarked that Salman’s films already show “equality” by focusing on “cleavage and legs.” Responding, Salman said cultural attitudes have shifted, advising actresses to adapt accordingly. He added that intimate scenes can feel awkward for family audiences, and claimed his fitness inspires younger fans to prioritize health.



The discussion reignites a long-running debate amplified post-pandemic, as netizens continue to question the wide age gap between male and female leads.

While some fans enjoy seeing their favourite stars in such roles, others call for change. Upcoming big-ticket releases will test whether audiences still accept this casting trend or demand fresh narratives.

