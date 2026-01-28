Salaar Makers Celebrate Shruti Haasan’s Birthday With a Striking New Poster

Shruti Haasan celebrates her birthday today, ringing in the special occasion with her loved ones. The actress recently impressed audiences with her portrayal of Aadhya in the Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, Salaar.



To mark the day, the makers of Salaar shared a brand-new poster of Shruti Haasan from the film, extending their warm wishes to the star.



Here’s wishing our coolest Aadya, @shrutihaasan a very Happy Birthday.

Looking forward to Shouryaanga Parvam and seeing you back on the sets of #Salaar2. pic.twitter.com/Xfhvu70CMt — Salaar (@SalaarTheSaga) January 28, 2026





Shruti's presence in Salaar received critical acclaim. The character was first offered to Malavika Mohanan.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar was a major 2023 release. Fans are now eagerly anticipating the sequel, Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam, which is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2028. Before this, Prabhas will be seen in Fauzi and Spirit. He might commence the shoot of Kalki 2 before moving on to Salaar 2.

