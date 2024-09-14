Salaar actress learns Kalaripayyatu for Pawan Kalyan's OG

Tamil actress Sriya Reddy and sister-in-law of Tamil star Vishal, returned with a key role of Radha Rama Manaar in 'Salaar', and is now all set to do some action sequences in her upcoming Telugu film 'OG' featuring Pawan Kalyan. The actress has been spotted practicing 'Kalaripayattu' action scenes, leaving fans excited and curious about her character in the film. According to sources, Sriya has been training rigorously, showcasing her physical strength and agility.



Sriya's dedication to her craft is evident in her physically demanding roles, and 'OG' seems to be pushing her limits even further. Although she has remained tight-lipped about her character, fans are already buzzing with excitement. 'OG' is written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment.



Sriya who was a popular VJ in SS Music made her acting debut in 2002 with the Tamil vigilante action thriller film 'Thimiru' with Vishal and has since appeared in several films, including 'Appudappudu', 'Black', 'Bharathchandran I.P.S.', and 'Sila Samayangali'. She was last seen in 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' and has 'Andava Kaanom' in the pipeline.



With her intense training and physically demanding roles, Sriya Reddy is proving herself to be a talented and dedicated actress in the industry. Fans can expect an impressive performance from her in 'OG', which is set to be an action-packed thriller.