Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda Spends a Day With Rescued Strays at an Animal Shelter

Aneet Padda has emerged as one of the biggest breakthrough stars of 2025 following the historic success of Saiyaara, which became the highest grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema.

She is hailed as the most relatable girl on the internet due to Aneet being true to herself on social media. Today, she again broke the internet as she dropped a very sweet and heartwarming post of her visit to an animal shelter on the outskirts of Mumbai. Aneet spent an entire day spending time with strays and rescued animals and encouraged everyone to help them in their own way.



Aneet visited Kanchan’s Global Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and caring for animals in need in Mumbai and was seen playing with and feeding the strays staying at the shelter.



Her IG post read, “Spent some time with these souls who love without language. Left with fur on my clothes and calm in my chest. Thank you, Kanchan’s Global Foundation, for the reminder of what matters.



Kanchan’s Global Foundation is, a non-profit dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and caring for animals in need. Feeling inspired seeing their amazing work…



Please visit @kanchanglobalfoundation to know more about their mission and see how you can make a difference... if you want to.



A big thank you to them for letting me spend time with these cuties and getting so much love in return… ❤️”



Aneet will next be seen in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) film - Shakti Shalini. She is the youngest actor ever to headline a franchise in the history of Indian cinema, having signed the film when she was just 22. Shakti Shalini is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026.