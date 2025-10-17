Saiyaara Actor Ahaan Panday Spotted at Bhansali's Office

Actor Ahaan Panday is on cloud nine as his recent movie, Saiyaara, performed exceptionally well at the box office. Ahaan was recently spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai. A video of Ahaan stepping out of his car has since gone viral on social media.



Speculation is now doing the rounds that Bhansali could be planning a movie starring Ahaan. However, neither of them has confirmed the news yet.



Bhansali’s last movie was Gangubai Kathiawadi, featuring Alia Bhatt, which was released in 2022. The filmmaker is considered one of the most important talents in the Hindi film industry.



Ahaan debuted with Saiyaara recently. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, it was a huge commercial success.

It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025, turning Ahaan into an overnight star. He played the lead role of Krish Kapoor, an aspiring singer.

