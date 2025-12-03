Saif Ali Khan Secretly Uses Social Media, Reveals Neha Dhupia

In a recent interview, actress Neha Dhupia shared an unexpected revelation about her long-time friend Saif Ali Khan. Despite publicly distancing himself from social media, Saif reportedly maintains a private account and occasionally checks comments and conversations about himself online.

Neha recalled a conversation from nearly five to six years ago, where Saif admitted he quietly monitors online chatter. She also remembered him joking, "The cybercrime department people are going to find you," while predicting the rise of online trolling — a prediction that appears accurate today.

Neha noted that even celebrities who are not active on social media, like Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan, still face the brunt of online abuse. “Even if you're offline, trolling and misuse of AI affect you,” she said, stressing how technology has amplified negativity and blurred the boundaries of privacy.

She also addressed the rise of deepfakes — digitally manipulated videos and images often used to malign public figures, especially women in the entertainment industry. While the trend is alarming, Neha expressed relief that authorities have begun taking action against such misuse.

Reflecting on her own journey with online hate, Neha said she has developed a thick skin. “Ab farak nahi padta hai — it doesn't matter anymore,” she shared, adding that stars today must learn to balance visibility with mental well-being.

Her comments highlight a broader industry concern about social media’s impact on mental health. While platforms help celebrities connect with fans, they also expose them to relentless scrutiny. According to Neha, navigating this digital era requires resilience, awareness, and stronger legal protections.

As social media continues to evolve, celebrities — whether publicly active or quietly observing like Saif — must find ways to protect their peace and adapt to its changing landscape.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from St. Joseph’s Degree and PG College