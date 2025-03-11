Saif Ali Khan looks fit and fresh, returns to debut film ‘Parampara’ Shoot spot for next untitled project

Saif Ali Khan recently treated his audience with the official announcement of ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’. Soon after that, the actor is all set for his next untitled project, and he has kickstarted shooting for the same. Several glimpses from the sets have gone viral, showcasing Saif Ali Khan in a new avatar. The actor creates a sense of nostalgia as he looks fit and charming in a classic moustache and a side-parted hairdo, leaving fans guessing about the nature of his role in his new project.

Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan is shooting for this project at the same spot where he gave his first shot for his debut film ‘Parampara’ 32 years ago in 1993. Though the details of his next project are kept under wraps, the snippets from the shoot location have undoubtedly sparked curiosity among his fans and followers. His intense and gripping look is sure to keep the audience hooked to the screens.





Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is geared up for ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’. Staying constant with his knack for experimenting with diverse roles, Saif Ali Khan steps into the role of a jewel thief who is hired to steal a rare diamond. Directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati, the Netflix film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta, generating significant social media buzz ever since it was officially announced. Though the release date has not been announced yet, ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ is slated to land soon on Netflix, promising a thrilling package of Saif Ali Khan’s acting brilliance!







