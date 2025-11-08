Sai Srinivas Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is heading towards its ninth-week elimination, and the atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house is going to change. There had been speculation that the show organisers might be doing a double elimination this weekend.



However, the buzz on social media suggests that there will be a single eviction.



The nominees for eviction are Bharani, Sanjana, Thanuja, Kalyan, Ramu, Suman Shetty, and Sai Srinivas. If the reports are to be believed, Sai Srinivas has been eliminated from the show. We aren’t yet sure about Srinivas’s eviction. We will get clarity with Sunday’s episode.

Let’s wait and see.