Sai Pallavi’s Hindi Debut 'Ek Din' Trailer Draws Mixed Reactions Online

The official trailer of Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, has been released online and has quickly drawn mixed reactions from viewers on social media.



Many users felt the trailer looked predictable and lacked freshness. Earlier posters and teaser material had also failed to generate strong excitement among audiences.



Several viewers pointed out that the story appears very similar to the Thai film One Day. This has led to criticism that the film feels like a direct remake with little creative change. Some users also said the trailer offers nothing new to the romantic drama genre, with discussions of the film largely focusing on its remake status.



Another topic of debate is the on-screen chemistry between Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. A section of viewers felt the pairing looked underwhelming in the trailer. A few comments also mentioned that Aamir Khan should avoid backing remakes after the poor response to Loveyapa.



Despite the criticism, Sai Pallavi has received positive attention from many viewers. The actress is making her Bollywood debut with Ek Din, and most of the comments under the trailer focus on her performance and screen presence. Fans say they are curious to see how she performs in her first Hindi film.



The response shows that many viewers still have high expectations from Sai Pallavi. Her popularity from South Indian cinema has already created strong interest in the project.



However, some industry observers believe the reception to Ek Din could influence discussions around Ramayana. The upcoming film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, also features Sai Pallavi in a key role.



For now, the trailer has sparked debate online. Whether Ek Din changes public opinion will only be known after the film releases in theatres.