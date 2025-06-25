Sai Pallavi To Uplift The Film Of Aamir Khan’s Son

Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, has been struggling in establishing himself in the film industry after two unsuccessful films, Maharaja and Loveyapa, both of which failed critically and received poor reviews. His upcoming untitled film, reportedly titled Ek Din, co-stars actress Sai Pallavi.



Sai Pallavi, known for choosing performance-driven scripts, is expected to draw audiences to theaters, potentially aiding Junaid’s career.

The film, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, and there is hope that Sai Pallavi’s popularity, especially among audiences familiar with South Indian cinema, will help the project succeed.

