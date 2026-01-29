Sai Pallavi to Replace Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2?

Prabhas’ Kalki 2 is back in the headlines. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sequel follows the massive success of its predecessor and features a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Reports suggest that Prabhas is set to begin work on the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD soon, making it one of the most anticipated films in development.



Recent rumors indicate that the producers are considering casting Sai Pallavi in the sequel. While Deepika Padukone played the female lead in the first installment, unconfirmed reports claim she may be replaced due to alleged unprofessional behavior. However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding whether Sai Pallavi is actually replacing Deepika or if these rumors hold weight.



The first part of Kalki was a massive box-office hit. In the upcoming sequel, Prabhas is expected to play the dual roles of Bhairava and Karna. The film is tentatively scheduled for a 2028 release.



Prabhas, who was last seen in Maruthi’s The Raja Saab, has several high-profile projects in the pipeline, including Spirit and Fauzi.

