Sai Pallavi Dating Married Actor?

Hyderabad: The speculation in the town is that Sai Pallavi is in a relationship with a married actor. The gossip emerged somewhere in the Tamil media. The actor, who hasn't been named by the reports, is a father of two kids.

Most probably, reports of this kind are empty gossip with no evidence. Unless proof emerges or the celebrity in question can confirm the same, nothing can be inferred.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi is successfully shooting for Thandel. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the period action drama stars Naga Chaitanya as her romantic interest. The Love Story pair are looking forward to the release of this movie either this year or early next year. As of now, the film is scheduled to be released on December 20th, 2024.