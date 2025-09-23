Sai Pallavi Faces Backlash Over Swimsuit, Fans Call Out Moral Policing

Actress Sai Pallavi, known for her traditional and modest on-screen image (thanks to films like Fidaa, Love Story, Gargi and Viraata Parvam), recently faced online backlash after her sister Pooja Kannan shared vacation photos from a beach getaway on Instagram. Many have used the occasion as an opportunity to troll her.



Trolls mocked her for "hypocrisy," contrasting her simple film roles with the swimsuit. One user even used a sarcasm like "traditional girl in bikini." Some called for boycotts, linking it to her upcoming role as Sita in Ramayana. All this is excessive and, naturally, borders on moral policing.



Sai Pallavi has been at the centre of controversies in recent months. Many opined that she doesn't have the looks to play a goddess in the Ramayana movies, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama.



Her fans, though, have slammed her trolls for invading privacy, stressing it's a beach vacation and swimsuits are practical. Sai Pallavi has stayed mum on the issue.

