Sai Pallavi Dazzles at Cousin’s Wedding with Her Dance Moves

Actress Sai Pallavi displayed her incredible dancing skills at her cousin’s wedding, and the videos are now taking social media by storm. The Thandam star was seen thoroughly enjoying the celebrations, joined by her sister, Pooja Kannan. Sai exuded pure joy as she danced with boundless energy, celebrated the newlyweds, and mingled with guests.

In one viral Instagram video shared by a wedding band, Sai and Pooja are seen performing an energetic adaptation of the traditional Badaga dance, surrounded by family and friends. With the band playing in the background, Sai moves gracefully to the rhythm, engaging warmly with Pooja and the women dancing beside her. Overcome with excitement, Pooja continues grooving even after stepping away from the gathering.

Another clip, posted by a fan page, captures Sai seated behind the bride and groom, radiating happiness as her cousin completes the wedding rituals. She beams with pride, cheers enthusiastically, and offers heartfelt blessings to the newlyweds before joining the rest of the family in applauding them. A fan also shared a video of Sai at the celebration, where she is seen interacting with guests, glowing with happiness. She graciously posed for photos with relatives and admirers, including special moments with the bride and groom at the reception. Throughout the festivities, Pooja was often seen by her side, making the occasion even more memorable.



