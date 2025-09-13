Children Be Allowed To Share Everything With Parents: Sai Durgha Tej

On Saturday in Hyderabad, the Abhayam Masoom Summit 2025 event was held with great fervor, raising awareness against child sexual abuse. It was organized by Young Indians (Yi), a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), with participation from young professionals across 70 cities worldwide. The summit was a joint initiative by Bharat Rising, Young Indians, and the Confederation of Indian Industry. Supreme Hero Sai Durgha Tej spoke on every child matters in a digital world: The Collective Responsibility to Keep Children Safe Online and Offline.

Prominent guests at the event included Supreme Hero Sai Durga Tej, Minister Seethakka, Young Indians Co-Chairman Bhavin Pandya, National Chairman Tarang Khurana, CII Telangana Chairman Siva Prasad Reddy, and Jyotsna Singh, among others. Speaking at the event, Sai Durga Tej said, "We need to protect our children ourselves. Today, children are being abused on social media. People are not only making inappropriate comments but are also liking and laughing at them. It pains me deeply. That is sad. Is this the kind of society we want to build? How can anyone make such disgusting remarks about children?"

He added, "I waited to see if anyone would talk about this or if the media would react, but no one did. So I took it upon myself to respond. People are hiding behind the label of dark comedy to make senseless, inappropriate remarks. Yes, we have freedom of speech, but it should not come at the cost of hurting others."

Back in 2015, I worked with an organization called Think Peace. We fought for child education in Araku, where I helped build a school. I’ve also adopted a few children in Telangana, taking care of their education and basic needs.

Today, parents are spending less and less time with their children. Everyone is busy, caught up in their own lives. Now we hear about ChatGPT and AI, but for me, my mother was my whole world. I used to spend a lot of time with my mom, uncles, and friends. Parents need to spend more quality time with their children.

When I was in second grade, I shared my first love story with my mother. She gave me the freedom to talk to her about anything. That’s the kind of open relationship parents should build with their kids. Children should be given the freedom to share everything with their parents. We must teach children with love and explain everything to them patiently - including topics like good touch and bad touch. These lessons should be taught both at school by teachers and at home by parents.

These days, everyone is constantly online. But at least once a week, families should make time to sit together, talk, and connect. We should teach our children to take responsibility. Parents need to be aware of what their children are doing on social media. Either link children’s social media accounts to their parents’ phone numbers or connect them to their Aadhaar cards - some kind of accountability must be enforced.

Every child deserves access to quality education. Along with some NGOs, I built a school in Araku to support this cause. After my movie ‘Winner’, I stopped doing songs that promote teasing. If we truly love someone, we should praise them - not tease them. I made that decision on my own.

Parents must try to spend more time with their children and encourage them to live in the real world, not just the virtual one. On social media, fans say all kinds of things - some out of love, some out of hate. As celebrities, we are used to it and can ignore the negativity. But children are impressionable and can be seriously affected by such comments. That’s why we need to protect them from such content.

So yes, children’s social media accounts should be linked to parents' numbers or Aadhaar cards. And regarding my marriage - please don’t spread rumors. When the time comes, I will announce it myself," he said with a smile.