S. Thaman to Compose Background Score for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Putting various rumours to rest, Mythri Movie Makers has announced a key update regarding Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The production house confirmed that S. Thaman will compose the background score for the film, while the songs already composed by Devi Sri Prasad will remain unchanged. This move ensures that the film stays on track for its planned March 26 release.



The makers appreciated Devi Sri Prasad for delivering chartbuster tracks that celebrate fans and add strong energy to the film. However, due to scheduling constraints and the tight deadline for completing the background score, the team could not align the final BGM timeline with his availability.



With mutual understanding between all parties, Thaman has stepped in to handle the background score, allowing the project to move forward without delay. The makers said the decision was taken in the best interests of the film, promising audiences a powerful blend of DSP’s songs and Thaman’s background music.



Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is heading toward a solo theatrical release. Fans can now expect a high-voltage musical experience on the big screen, with two top composers contributing to the film’s overall soundscape.



Interestingly, Mythri Movie Makers had earlier followed a similar approach by bringing in Sam C. S. to compose the background score for Pushpa: The Rise. Now, they are adopting the same strategy for Ustaad Bhagat Singh as well.