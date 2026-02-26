S S Rajamouli Shoots Key Sequences at Annapurna Studios

Ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli has shot crucial sequences of his upcoming film Varanasi at Annapurna Studios, marking a significant milestone in Indian cinema with the introduction of cutting-edge Motion Capture technology.



Sharing the first-ever glimpse of the state-of-the-art Motion Capture setup, Rajamouli explained how the facility is empowering filmmakers to scale up their storytelling ambitions. He noted that the technology is aimed at elevating Indian cinema to global standards without relying on overseas infrastructure.



The A&M MoCap Lab has been established at Annapurna Studios, one of India’s most respected entertainment institutions. The facility is a collaborative effort between veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Annapurna Studios and visionary producer Shobu Yarlagadda’s Mihira Visual Labs. It is powered by Hollywood-based technology partner Animatrik Film Design, which is globally renowned for its expertise in performance capture.



Rajamouli, who had earlier launched India’s first Dolby cinema processing facility at Annapurna Studios, described the new Motion Capture lab as a defining milestone for filmmakers across the country. Reflecting on his earlier works, he said, “India has always had some of the world’s best technicians contributing to major global productions, but what we lacked was an advanced facility right here at home. When I look back at films like Bahubali and Eega, I often think how much more could have been achieved if motion capture technology was available in India at that time.”



With the introduction of A&M’s Motion Capture technology, Rajamouli believes that gap has finally been bridged. “This will change how Indian filmmakers envision and execute their stories, as we will no longer need to outsource. I have visited several motion capture facilities across the world, but what A&M offers is a perfect blend of precision and performance. We utilised this facility for crucial sequences in Varanasi, and the results were simply fantastic,” he added.



Actor and producer Nagarjuna Akkineni also described the new facility as a landmark moment in India’s cinematic journey and spoke about the larger vision behind creating world-class infrastructure within the country to support ambitious storytelling.

