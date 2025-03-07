Rukshar Dhillon Miffed, Calls Out 'Uncomfortable' Photography

Kiran Abbavaram’s upcoming film ‘Dilruba’ had an eventful trailer launch when lead actress Rukshar Dhillon voiced her displeasure over media photographers capturing what she termed as ‘uncomfortable’ pictures.

During the event, Rukshar directly addressed the photographers, requesting them to be mindful of their angles. She even turned to the women in the audience, questioning whether they would be comfortable if someone took such pictures of them. Her irritation became evident when photographers asked her to sit and pose, a request she firmly declined.

However, another perspective on the situation has surfaced. Reports suggest that at a previous Dilruba event—the song launch—Rukshar had allegedly skipped the customary media photo-op, opting instead for a private photoshoot. This move seemingly did not sit well with photographers, who had been waiting for her, only for her to enter from another side. A similar situation unfolding at the trailer launch is said to have further irked them. As a result, they reportedly downplayed her presence, pushing her to the last position in the team group photos.

Actors typically cooperate with media photography as part of a film’s promotional strategy, making Rukshar’s repeated reluctance a point of contention. This apparent back-and-forth between the actress and photographers has now stirred discussions in industry circles.

Rukshar Dhillon has previously appeared in Telugu films like Aakatayi and ABCD, among others.