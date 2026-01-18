Rukmini Vasanth’s New Picture Triggers Dating Rumours?

Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth, who is making her Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in an upcoming action film, is currently busy with several interesting projects. Meanwhile, a recent photograph of the actress has sparked dating rumours on social media.

Rukmini was recently spotted with her close friend Siddant Nag, a photographer and podcast host. In the viral picture, the two are seen holding hands, which has led to speculation about a possible relationship. However, neither Rukmini nor Siddant has responded to the rumours so far.

Commenting on the speculation, director Hemant Madhukar said, “It is her personal life, and we shouldn’t speculate until they choose to disclose anything themselves.”

Hemant Madhukar also spoke about Rukmini’s growing popularity following Kantara, where she impressed audiences across the country. “She won the hearts of a pan-India audience with Kantara and was widely admired, eventually being tagged as a ‘national crush’ by fans on social media. Rukmini has become a favourite on digital platforms and is doing big ticket film with NTR,” he said.

Madhukar also pointed out the growing influence of social media in shaping stardom. “Today, trends are created overnight. Netizens constantly express their opinions, turning actors into stars and giving them tags like Kannada Crush or International Crush based on recent work. Social media has, in many ways, replaced mainstream media in popularising such labels. I’m glad that female leads are getting their due spotlight even when paired with big stars,” he concluded.