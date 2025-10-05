Rukmini Vasanth Juggles Diverse Roles, Shows Off Surfing Skills

Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth, who recently impressed audiences with her regal portrayal of a princess in Kantara Chapter 1, continues to draw praise for her versatility and poise. “It was a challenging role with dark undertones, but she balanced beauty with intensity, revealing a new dimension of her talent,” said a producer.

Rukmini is now gearing up for her Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in the much-anticipated film Dragon, where she is said to play a pivotal and intriguing role — a project that could serve as a perfect launchpad in Tollywood. She was also appreciated for her subtle yet powerful performance as a doctor in the Tamil film Madarasi. “She’s effortlessly juggling diverse roles across industries and has a bright cinematic future ahead,” adds a source.

Beyond the screen, Rukmini recently showcased her adventurous spirit on social media. In one striking photo, she’s seen surfing in a deep-blue and purple wetsuit that blends with the waves, exuding both athletic grace and natural charm. With minimal makeup, tied-back hair, and a simple anklet, she radiates confidence and ease. Another shot captures her raw, cinematic energy — a mix of grace and grit that mirrors her journey as an actress seamlessly navigating between contrasting worlds of art and adventure.