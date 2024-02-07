Fact Check: Did RRR producer rope in Vetrimaran?

Dismissing rumours that leading producer DVV Danayya has roped in hard-hitting Tamil director Vetrimaran who is known for making films like 'Asuran' and 'Viduthalai' for his upcoming film with Tamil superstar Vijay, a reliable source says, “It is false and baseless news since nothing has been fixed yet.” Although, he admits that the RRR producer had a meeting with Tamil superstar Vijay a few months ago to make a big ticket entertainer. “Discussions were happening for the last two years to dish out a magnum opus but they were waiting for the right script and other factors,” he adds.

He claims that Danayya shares good rapport with Vijay, while other Telugu producers moved to Kollywood only recently. On Telugu producers offering Rs 200 crore remuneration for Tamil star Vijay, “These rumours are unfounded since no producer will splurge money and these fancy numbers are just rumours. Because only the producer and actor would know exact payment and it should be viable for the project and the star pay would always be within recoverable zone,” he points out.

After dishing out magnum opus ‘RRR’ with superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan, ace Tollywood producer is busy making Rs 200 crore action film ‘OG’ with superstar Pawan Kalyan and also another big ticket film 'Saripodha Sannivaram’ with Nani. “Big budget movies beckon Danayya and he is also game for star studded and larger-than-life movies,” he concludes.