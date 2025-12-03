Vishakha Singh on Films, Startups & Chaos: A Career Hat-Trick!
Actor-producer Vishakha Singh talks destiny, risk-taking & ‘Real Kashmir FC’.
Vishakha Singh is the Executive Producer and one of the principal architects behind the upcoming SonyLIV web series Real Kashmir Football Club. She originated the rights, developed the show over several years, brought the India–LA partnership together, and is the series’ only female producer. An actor-turned-producer and tech entrepreneur, Vishakha is known for championing underdog stories and backing complex projects such as Peddlers, Haraamkhor, Onaatah, Atkan Chatkan, and now this powerful sports drama set in Srinagar. She also plays an important part in the series.
Q: Jumping right in, what first drew you towards acting, especially coming from a business and media background?
A: Honestly, acting was pure destiny. Life just happened and I took every opportunity that came my way. It took me eight years to realise I had a lot more to explore than acting, but I’m grateful for everything.
Q: Your early years in Telugu cinema, starting with Nyaapakam, shaped many of your first on-set experiences. What stands out from that phase now?
A: Growth. I came in doe-eyed, with dreams, believing I should follow the template of doing Telugu, then Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam. But life had other plans. I’m glad I followed my instincts and took each opportunity head-on.
Q: After working in Tamil and Kannada films, you entered Bollywood with projects like Fukrey. How did the transition challenge or redefine you as an actor?
A: I’m lucky I started when social media wasn’t dominant. Acting in languages that weren’t mine taught me discipline. I learned to finish takes quickly.
Cut to Fukrey—my mother tongue, Hindi—and suddenly I was giving 11–22 takes because my director wanted something specific. It taught me that acting is a collaborative craft.
Now, I return to acting selectively. I’ve had the privilege to step back on my own terms, which not many can say.
Q: Tell us about Fukrey. It was such a fun movie for us. What was it like for you?
A: We were all new, so everyone became friends. My favourite will always be Lali—Manjot. The audience’s love still surprises me; I still get fan mail for Neetu ma’am.
Every day was fun—except that I always ended up being the serious one in the comedy films! And funnily enough, now I am Neetu: calm and sorted.
Q: You later returned to Telugu cinema with Rowdy Fellow. What made you revisit the industry and how was it different from your early Telugu days?
A: I’ve never actively hunted for work. My friend and director Krishna Chaitanya reached out, and I said yes without even hearing the story. I shot beautiful songs—one of which went viral 10 years later! If an opportunity comes and I have the time, I take it.
Q: In recent years, you’ve taken on roles beyond acting—producing, entrepreneurship, tech ventures. What excites you most about this phase?
A: Discovering my own potential. When your finances, fitness, and family are sorted, you should explore. Entrepreneurship came out of curiosity, and it helped me discover that I’m a great risk-taker.
Producing lets me combine the chaos of cinema with the structure of startups. I feel I’ve married the two worlds now.