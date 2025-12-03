Vishakha Singh on Films, Startups & Chaos: A Career Hat-Trick!





Q: Jumping right in, what first drew you towards acting, especially coming from a business and media background?

A: Honestly, acting was pure destiny. Life just happened and I took every opportunity that came my way. It took me eight years to realise I had a lot more to explore than acting, but I’m grateful for everything.

Q: Your early years in Telugu cinema, starting with Nyaapakam, shaped many of your first on-set experiences. What stands out from that phase now?

A: Growth. I came in doe-eyed, with dreams, believing I should follow the template of doing Telugu, then Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam. But life had other plans. I’m glad I followed my instincts and took each opportunity head-on.

Q: After working in Tamil and Kannada films, you entered Bollywood with projects like Fukrey. How did the transition challenge or redefine you as an actor?

A: I’m lucky I started when social media wasn’t dominant. Acting in languages that weren’t mine taught me discipline. I learned to finish takes quickly.

Cut to Fukrey—my mother tongue, Hindi—and suddenly I was giving 11–22 takes because my director wanted something specific. It taught me that acting is a collaborative craft.

Now, I return to acting selectively. I’ve had the privilege to step back on my own terms, which not many can say.

Q: Tell us about Fukrey. It was such a fun movie for us. What was it like for you?

A: We were all new, so everyone became friends. My favourite will always be Lali—Manjot. The audience’s love still surprises me; I still get fan mail for Neetu ma’am.

Every day was fun—except that I always ended up being the serious one in the comedy films! And funnily enough, now I am Neetu: calm and sorted.

Q: You later returned to Telugu cinema with Rowdy Fellow. What made you revisit the industry and how was it different from your early Telugu days?

A: I’ve never actively hunted for work. My friend and director Krishna Chaitanya reached out, and I said yes without even hearing the story. I shot beautiful songs—one of which went viral 10 years later! If an opportunity comes and I have the time, I take it.

Q: In recent years, you’ve taken on roles beyond acting—producing, entrepreneurship, tech ventures. What excites you most about this phase?

A: Discovering my own potential. When your finances, fitness, and family are sorted, you should explore. Entrepreneurship came out of curiosity, and it helped me discover that I’m a great risk-taker.

Producing lets me combine the chaos of cinema with the structure of startups. I feel I’ve married the two worlds now.

Q: How was it working with Manav Kaul?

A: Fantastic. When I decided to produce the Real Kashmir Football Club, Manav was our first choice. He’s spontaneous, enthusiastic, childlike—infectiously so. He lights up the screen. You’re going to love him in RKFC.