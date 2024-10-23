Roshan Abbas expands Spoken Fest nationwide

Kommune’s popular Spoken Fest, hailed as the "Mecca of the mindful millennial," is set to go national for the first time in its history. In the 2024-2025 season, the renowned spoken word festival will expand beyond its Mumbai base, debuting in Shillong and Bangalore. This nationwide expansion marks a significant moment in India’s cultural scene, providing a platform for audiences looking to engage with diverse storytelling traditions from across the country.

Festival Dates and Locations

The upcoming edition of Spoken Fest will take place in:

• November 20, 2024 - Shillong

• February 22, 2025 - Bangalore

• February 01 & 02, 2025 - Mumbai

While Mumbai will host a two-day event, Shillong and Bangalore will see single-day editions of the festival.

Shillong: A First for the Northeast

For the first time, Spoken Fest will be held in Shillong, a city rapidly gaining recognition as a key cultural hub in India’s Northeast. Partnering with Meghalaya Tourism, the festival will shine a spotlight on local artists, blending traditional and contemporary influences unique to the region. This expansion highlights Shillong’s growing significance in the national arts landscape.









Bangalore & Mumbai: Creative Hubs in Focus



In February 2025, the festival will travel to Bangalore, a city known for its vibrant and innovative arts scene. Here, Spoken Fest will explore a wide array of genres, from experimental theatre to spoken word poetry, reflecting the city’s creative energy.

The festival will also return to Mumbai, where it began, continuing to resonate with audiences through a blend of performances that celebrate its diverse and dynamic spirit. Past editions in Mumbai have featured performances from Zakir Khan, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, and Babil Khan, connecting deeply with the city’s cultural heartbeat.

Commitment to Sustainability and Inclusivity

Beyond entertainment, Spoken Fest emphasises sustainability and inclusivity. Partnering with Skrap, the festival aims to be a zero-waste, carbon-positive event, making it one of India’s most environmentally conscious cultural celebrations. The festival also continues to prioritize inclusivity, embracing diverse voices from various linguistic and cultural backgrounds.





A Cultural Movement

Roshan Abbas’s expansion of Spoken Fest marks a pivotal moment in India's cultural calendar, transforming the festival into a national platform for storytelling, identity, and artistic expression. More than just a festival, Spoken Fest is a movement that aims to ignite meaningful conversations across the country.



