BLACKPINK Rosé Among Top 10 Billboard Hot 100

APT songs by Bruno Mars and Rosé of BLACKPINK are in the top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100.

Billboard declared that APT has Ascended back to number 10 on the Hot 100 charts and marked its 13th non-consecutive week in the top and 23th week on the chart overall.

After the hit track Gangnam Style by PSY, K-pop soloist in 2012 that stayed in the top 10 for around 12 weeks, APTnow broke its record by standing long in the Hot 100.

Furthermore, “APT.” held the top position on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart for a 19th week, extending its record for the most weeks at No. 1 of any song in the history of the chart which included all genres, not just K-pop.

On Billboard's Global 200 chart APT was at number 2, on Digital Song Sales it was on number 10 and on the streaming songs chart was on number 20 on all the three charts in iots 23rd week.

Other than that, the song took on the number 7 on Billboard's Airplay chart in the U.S. apart from being number 9 on the Radio Songs chart.

In the meantime, Rosé's solo album "rosie" has further solidified its status as the longest-charting album by a female K-pop solo artist on the Billboard 200, achieving a ranking of No. 60 in its 16th consecutive week on the chart.

Moreover, as the longest-charting Korean pop soloist, Rosé extended her record on Billboard's Artist 100, at 54th number in her 24th week overall on the chart.

