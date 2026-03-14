Rohit Shetty Announces 'Golmaal 5', Akshay Kumar Joins the Cast

New Delhi: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty announced the fifth instalment of the "Golmaal" franchise on Saturday, on the occasion of his 52nd birthday.

The filmmaker shared a lengthy note on his Instagram handle along with the video and called first "Golmaal" release a film that changed his life. "20 years ago, the first 'Golmaal' was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience," he wrote.