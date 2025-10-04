Rohit Roy Reacts to Akshay Kumar’s Daughter Facing Cyber Threat

Actor Rohit Roy has voiced deep concern over rising instances of cybercrimes, especially against children and public figures, after superstar Akshay Kumar recently revealed a harrowing experience involving his teenage daughter.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 held at the State Police Headquarters, Akshay Kumar disclosed that his daughter was targeted while playing an online game. “She was asked to send a nude photo,” the actor shared, commending her presence of mind for shutting off the device immediately.



Reacting to the disturbing incident, Rohit Roy — whose upcoming film Controll delves into the dark world of digital crime — said, “It’s extremely difficult for public figures to stay shielded from such issues. This is a concern for everyone — no one is beyond the reach of these crimes. Many people, including actors, often assume they won’t be targeted simply because they don't share personal details. But the truth is, these criminals are clever. They can draft messages or emails in ways that seem like they’re coming from someone familiar — a friend, even.”



Rohit Roy also recalled his own experience with cyber fraud. “I once received a message from what appeared to be a close friend’s number, asking for money. The tone didn’t match how he usually speaks, so I grew suspicious. When I tried to call back, the number was constantly busy. That’s when I realized it was a scam.”



Roy admitted he had fallen prey to a phishing scam years ago, describing it as “a silly mistake.” “The email looked legitimate. It didn’t have any of the usual signs of spam. This was before platforms started flagging messages as ‘suspected scams.’ I clicked on a link, and a couple of things got hacked. Thankfully, I acted fast and went straight to the cybercrime cell. That immediate action helped resolve the issue.”



Rohit Roy’s timely remarks come just ahead of the release of his upcoming film Controll, a gritty cybercrime thriller slated to hit theatres on October 10, 2025. The film stars Thakur Anoop Singh in a leading role alongside Roy, promising a gripping narrative that explores the high-stakes world of digital scams and identity theft. In the trailer, Thakur Anoop Singh plays a relentless cyber officer tracking a criminal mastermind, portrayed by Roy.



Directed by Safdar Abbas and produced by Dhaval Gada and Abhay Sinha, Controll also boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Priya Anand, Yashpal Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Karan Singh Chhabra, and Siddharth Banerjee. It is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios, a banner known for championing socially relevant and impactful cinema.

