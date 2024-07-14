Hyderabad First City For DSP Live India Tour

Renowned Music Director Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as DSP, is all set to perform in Hyderabad, marking the first stop of his much-anticipated #DSPLiveIndiaTour. Announced today on his social media handles, DSP’s return to the Indian stage promises to be a spectacular celebration of his illustrious career spanning over 25 years.

After an extensive hiatus that felt like a century to his fans, DSP is back to enthrall his home audience. The beloved Music Director, whose melodies have dominated the Telugu, Tamil, Hindi film industries, is gearing up for a grand musical event in Hyderabad. Known for his electrifying performances and chart-topping compositions, the tour is poised to be an unforgettable experience for fans and followers.

DSP's return to the stage follows his highly successful music tours across the US, UK, Europe, Australia, UAE and other countries. His international performances have garnered immense praise and left fans worldwide in awe of his musical genius. Now, DSP is ready to recreate that magic on Indian soil, bringing his dynamic presence and iconic music and dance moves to cities across the nation.

The #DSPLiveIndiaTour, produced and managed by ACTC Events, is not just a concert, going to be an immense visual experience. Fans can expect a high-energy show featuring his most beloved tracks, along with some special surprises.

For those eager to witness DSP’s magic in person, this is an event not to be missed. Join the Rockstar in Hyderabad for the first city of the #DSPLiveIndiaTour and be part of a musical journey like no other.

Stay tuned to ACTC Events and DSP’s social media accounts for more updates about the tour!

Tickets for the Hyderabad concert will be available starting July 14, 2024. Fans can purchase tickets on actcevents website and Paytm Insider.