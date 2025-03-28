Robinhood Misses the Mark with Weak Plot and Flat Humor

Cast: Nithin, Sreeleela, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, and others

Director: Venky Kudumula

Rating: ⭐⭐/5

Venky Kudumula’s Robinhood arrives with high expectations but delivers a disappointing mix of action, comedy, and romance. Set in an imaginary hill station overrun by a drug mafia, the film follows Nithin as a street-smart thief who eventually becomes the village’s unlikely savior. However, the predictable narrative and lack of originality make his transformation uninspiring.

Sreeleela plays an NRI from Australia searching for her grandfather. Her character, though glamorous and well-styled, adds little value to the plot. A comedic subplot involving her clueless bodyguards, led by Rajendra Prasad, falls flat, offering only a few scattered laughs.

Nithin’s character—a thief with noble intentions who steals from the rich to help orphans—enters deeper trouble when he strikes a deal with the drug mafia. Despite Kudumula’s attempt to weave in a romantic angle, the chemistry between Nithin and Sreeleela feels forced and unconvincing.

While Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore try to bring humor, their efforts rarely land. The film’s attempt to present Nithin as a modern-day Robinhood, inspired by the classic folklore, falls short due to weak writing and uninspired execution.

The screenplay jumps between Nithin’s troubled childhood, small-time crimes, and the looming drug cartel, but these elements never fully connect. Sreeleela’s backstory as a wealthy heiress investigating her family roots adds little substance to the narrative.

Technically, G.V. Prakash Kumar’s music is forgettable, and Sai Sriram’s cinematography—while visually appealing—fails to lift the weak storyline. The much-hyped cameo by Australian cricketer David Warner is underwhelming and fleeting.

Overall, Robinhood struggles to blend action and humor, delivering a bland experience despite its promising premise and star-studded cast.