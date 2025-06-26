Roar Of Narsimha song from Mahavatar Narsimha is out

Ashwin Kumar’s upcoming animated series Mahavatar Narsimha is creating a stir with its breathtaking visuals and epic posters. Backed by, Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films, this ambitious project marks the beginning of The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, set to bring the legendary tales of Lord Vishnu’s avatars to life.

The makers has also announced the epic slate of The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe consists of Mahavatar Narsimha (25th July-2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).









With anticipation soaring, the makers have now released the first single, "Roar of Narsimha," in five languages — Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The single is powerful and echoes with unrelenting rage. Accompanied by a thrilling new poster, the makers shared the song on social media and wrote –



"The divine roar has been unleashed!



First Single from #MahavatarNarsimha ~



#RoarOfNarsimha out now on all music streaming platforms.



Hindi - https://bfan.link/roar-of-narsimha-hindi



A @samcsmusic musical"



Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. Presented by Hombale Films, known for their compelling content, this dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel across various entertainment platforms.

With its unmatched visual grandeur, cultural richness, cinematic excellence, and storytelling depth, the film will also be released in 3D and in five Indian languages. Releasing on 25th July 2025.

